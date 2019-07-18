We are certain, when you think of Humayun Saeed, an undisputed king of the Pakistani media fraternity comes into your mind. The thespian has been giving some major hits lately, like Punjab Nahi Jaungi and both installments of Jawani Phir Nahi Ani. On the other hand, we all know director Nadeem Baig, who has brought all these aforementioned masterpieces to life with his super-flamboyant direction. Coming to exceptional writing, the veteran Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is an absolute legend.

All these men working together is a legit treat to the ears as it is to the eyes. But this treat doubles when the name of the immensely talented Ayeza Khan gets included with the trio. Known as Dr. Rabail in Koi Chand Rakh, Ayeza is reportedly playing Humayun’s better half in Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Recently, the lead protagonists, Humayun and Ayeza have taken to Instagram to express love and gratitude for the team of their upcoming drama. The former posts a selfie, standing with the prima donna and director Nadeem Baig. He captions the photo with, “Finally shot the climax of Meray Paas Tum Ho. Excited about sharing it with you guys; real soon!”

The latter also takes to Instagram to write a heartfelt note that says, “Another journey comes to an end and this journey is unforgettable to all of us.” Talking to the director she writes, “You will always be my pyaray nadeem bhai, thankyou so much for alwaysssss appreciating me and encouraging me to do better and better every time.”

She says thank you to her on-screen husband for believing in her and calls him a “true gentleman.” She also pays gratitude to Mehar Bano, Anoushay Abbasi, and Rehmat Ajmal.

Actress Anoushay Abbasi has also posted a photo on Instagram with Ayeza. She pens, “There’s not much can say about this picture but im still going to give it a shot! Here’s @ayezakhan.ak .. one of my very old pals! I had such a great time shooting with her AGAIN she’s the most peaceful person to work with and i love her energy on set.”

So the shooting of the drama has ended and just like all you people reading this, we are also looking forward to the final look of Meray Paas Tum Ho real soon. The magical chemistry between Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan along with a powerful script of Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and Nadeem Beyg’s extensively skilled direction is arguably the next big thing worth waiting for.

