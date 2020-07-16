ARY Digital–all set to bring unrivaled, captivating entertainment for you
ARY Digital always stays true to its commitment; entertaining its audiences to the fullest. After its astonishingly successful programming in Ramazan following all the SOPs amid the pandemic, the television channel is all set to roll out a few more dramas, telefilms, and movies to outdo itself, and extend boundaries ARY Digital has set on its own.
Kasak
In just four days, Iqra Aziz and Junaid Khan will captivate the audiences with their on-screen charm in the latest drama Kasak at 9:00 PM. The teasers and promos of the drama look intense.
Writer: Muhammad Maqsood
Director: Kashif Saleem & Atif Rathore
Cast: Junaid Khan, Iqra Aziz, Javed Sheikh, Seemi Pasha, Aisha Toor, Salman Saeed, Khalid Malik. Fahima, Jahanzaib & others.
Dunk
The heartthrob Bilal Abbas Khan and the stunning Sana Javed have teamed up with Big Bang Entertainment for an upcoming drama ‘Dunk’, where the duo will sprinkle their magic on the screen.
Writer: Mohsin Ali Shah
Director: Badar Mehmood
Cast: Bilal Abbas, Shahood Alvi, Fahad Sheikh, Laila Wasti, Sana Javed, Saifi Hassan, Salma Hassan, Kanwal Khan, NomanEjaz, Azekah Daniel.
Log Kia Kahenge
The powerhouse of talent Faysal Quraishi has starred with equally talented co-actors; Saheefa Jabbar and Aijaz Aslam for their upcoming drama serial Log Kya Kahenge. The teasers depict a scary reality about our society.
Writer: Sofia Khurram
Director: Mohsin Mirza
Cast: Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Aijaz Aslam, Faysal Quraishi, Humaira Zahid, Zarmeena Akram, Furqan Qureshi, Kinza Razzak, Tipu Shareef, Afshan Qureshi, Maria Nameen, Sakina Samo, and others.
Bharas
Omer Shahzad and Furqan Qureshi have paired up with Dur-e-Fishan Saleem and Zubab Rana for their upcoming project Bharas.
Writer:Naila Ansari
Director:Nain Manyar
Cast: Dur e Fishan, Omer Shahzad, Zubab Rana, Rabia Kulsoom, Behroz Sabzwari, Furqan Qureshi, Khalid Anam, Shahista Jabeen, Shaheen Khan, Salman Saeed, and others.
Nand
Writer: Sameena Aijaz
Director: Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi
Cast: Shehroz Sabzwari, Minal Khan, Faiza Hassan, AijazAslam, Sumbul Ansari, AyaazSamoo, Sabiha Hashmi, Ahmed, Tipu Sharif, Mehwish Qureshi, Maha Hasan, Hamza Tariq.
Aulad
Writer: Ameer Ali Shah
Director: Aabis Raza
Cast: Marina Khan, Mohammed Ahmed, Sunita Marshal, Hassan Niazi, Furqan Qureshi, Hina Javed, Mah-e-Noor, Nabeel Zuberi and others.
Prem Gali
Helmed by the immensely talented Qasim Ali Mureed, ‘Prem Gali’ starring Farhan Saeed, Anoushey Abbasi, and Sohai Ali Abro is in the pipeline, all set to captivate the audiences.
Writer: Faiza Iftikhar
Director: Qasim Ali Mureed
Cast: Sohai Ali Abro, Farhan Saeed, Javed Sheikh, Saba Hameed, Wasim Abbas, Uzma Hassan, Qavi Khan, Shamim Hilali, Anoushey Abbasi, Farah Shah, Abdullah FarhatUllah.
Ghisi Piti Mohabbat
The stunning Ramsha Khan and the suave Wahaj Ali are all set to enthrall with their next drama on ARY Digital.
Writer: Fasih Bari Khan
Director: Ahmed Bhatti
Cast: Ramsha Khan, Wahaj Ali, Shahood Alvi, Ali Abbas, Saba Faisal, Saba Hameed, Sana Askari, Saifi Hassan and others.
Telefilms
Ghar Kay Na Ghat Ke
The newlyweds Sadaf and Shahroz Sabzwari are all revved up to be acting in a telefilm along with the legendary Javed Sheikh.
Cast: Shehroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal, Javed Sheikh, Uroosa Siddiqui, Ahmed Hassan, Zhalay Sarhadi.
Ranchore Line ki Rajjo
Cast: Aijaz Aslam, Maria Wasti, Zoya Nasir, Javeria Abbasi, Humayun Ashraf.
Shaadi Karo Na
Cast: Muneeb Butt, Sara Khan, Sunita Marshal, Shabbir Jan, Danish Nawaz, Gul-e-Rana.
Films
Sher Dil
Directed by the immensely talented Azfar Jafri, Sher Dil proceeds in a way to generate maximum output influencing the audiences to shed tears and keep applauding the dialogues and the dogfight sequences throughout the movie for its pristine storyline that depicts sheer patriotism. Everyone watching Sher Dil could easily relate to it because we all have family members who are uber obsessed and enthusiastic about Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Sher Dil stars Mikaal Zulfiqar, Armeena Khan, Hassan Niazi, and Sabeeka Imam in pivotal roles.
Parey Hut Love
The heartthrob, Sheheryar Munawar has made us weep and laugh with tears in Parey Hut Love with his power-packed dialogues and impressive acting, making it the highest-grossing flick of 2019. On the other hand, it will not be an overstatement if we call Maya Ali our own Emilia Clarke, due to the plethora of emotions she dons. Ahmed Ali Butt needs no introduction when it comes to the range of versatility and Zara has just epitomized perfection with her exceptional acting. The chemistry between all the cast members is so soothing that you will feel they all have been living like a family ever since.
Officially the highest watched entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital never ceases to amaze its viewers with binge-worthy and spectacular dramas. The channel has literally transcended all boundaries when it comes to providing overwhelming quality entertainment for local and global audiences. Dramas that air on ARY Digital not only cater sheer entertainment but also educate and inform the spectators about topics nobody usually talks about.
Which one of these are you looking forward to? Have your say in the comments’ section below.
