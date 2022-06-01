ARY Digital YouTube channel is back!

The YouTube channel of ARY Digital is completely restored and the viewers can now continue to watch their favorite shows.

Pakistan’s fastest-growing YouTube channel, ARY Digital, with at least 29.6 Million subscribers got hacked Wednesday morning.

According to details, the account was hacked as a result of a cyber-attack from Indian hackers.

However, the channel, which was offline for a while, is now available worldwide.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude for your patience, love, prayers, and support. We will continue to provide our loyal consumers, with an uninterrupted flow of sheer entertainment.