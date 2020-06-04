Asim Azhar treats fans with Humraah acoustic version

The youngest Pakistani singer to have garnered more than 100 Million views on any song on YouTube, aka Asim Azhar, had posted his debut Bollywood song, ‘Humraah’ on 26th May 2020. Today, even after more than nine days, the song is still trending on YouTube with more than 3 million views.

He promised his fans he will release an acoustic version of Humraah if he gets the top spot on Youtube trends. Unfortunately due to some technical glitch, the song was taken off the charts. However, music aficionados made sure to bring it back to the top ten trending videos across the country and the songster made sure to fulfill his promise.

Both versions of the song accumulated exceptional praise from not only Pakistan but music enthusiasts across the border as well, calling it better than the version used in the movie. Owing to the spectacular success of the song, he wrote, “When I made this melody 3 years ago on a random night at my studio in Karachi, never did I think it would be given so much love…thank you so much. God is the best planner.”

When I made this melody 3 years ago on a random night at my studio in Karachi, never did I think it would be given so much love… ???? thank you so much. God is the best planner. ???????? pic.twitter.com/EVEteH1IDg — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 27, 2020

The ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer took to Twitter to share a message, one of his friends sent him. It said, “Bro for me you didn’t just release a song of yours, you released some positive energy in midst of such negativity & controversies all around us.” Asim confessed he was touched by the gesture and hoped the song touches more people like that.

A friend just texted me this. ‘bro for me you you didn’t just release a song of yours, you released some positive energy in midst of such negativity & controversies all around us.’ And that really touched me. So this feels special???? I really hope it touched more people like that. — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 30, 2020

Asim Azhar has certainly become a household name in the contemporary music scene of Pakistan. Having started with renditions of different Western songs, Asim went on to compose his own music, becoming one of the most successful singers of Pakistan, today.

Related: Asim Azhar — Setting milestones

Albeit being an extensively popular young songster, Asim Azhar is an owner of a happy-go-lucky and ebullient personification. Be it some random people or the stars from the Pakistani media fraternity, he is capable of bringing smiles on the faces of all the people he meets.

Here’s wishing him the very best of luck for all his future endeavors.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments