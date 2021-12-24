Sinf e Aahan OST, sang by “thousands” of girls in unison with Asim Azhar
Intoned by the surreal, Zeb Bangash and the powerhouse of talent, Asim Azhar, two versions of the OST have been released respectively. The song is composed and partially penned by Asim too.
Both songs feature the Sinf e Aahan girls, sprinkling enthusiasm and patriotism, and the singers as well. Let’s have a look.
Sinf e Aahan | OST | Asim Azhar | ARY Digital
Singer: Asim Azhar
Music Composer: Asim Azhar
Music Producer: Qasim Azhar
Melody & Lyrics: Hassan Ali, Asim Azhar
Opening Lyrics: Ahsan Talish
Special Thanks: Naveed Nashad
Zeb vocals mixing: Ali Mustafa#SinfEAahan #AsimAzhar
Less than a week after it was released, Asim Azhar in a concert in Faislabad decided to sing the Sinf e Aahan song, and to his surprise, the audience, comprising mostly of girls, sang it with him in chorus.
He took to Instagram to post a video of such a delightful sight. He asked the audience that how could anyone learn a song by heart in just five days
Earlier, the songster asked his fans about the part of Sinf e Aahan they liked the most.
so whats your favourite part of the #sinfeaahan ost ? ????????????
Sinf e Aahan airs every Saturday at 8:00 PM.
