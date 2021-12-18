Sinf e Aahan OST—Empowering And Powerful

A day before the 4th episode, the OST of Sinf e Aahan has been released, and calling it mesmerizing will be an understatement.

Intoned by the surreal, Zeb Bangash and the powerhouse of talent, Asim Azhar, two versions of the OST have been released respectively. The song is composed and partially penned by Asim Azhar too.

Both songs feature the Sinf e Aahan girls, sprinkling enthusiasm and patriotism, and the singers as well. Let’s have a look.

Sinf e Aahan | OST | Zeb Bangash | ARY Digital Singer: Zeb Bangash

Music Composer: Asim Azhar

Music Producer: Qasim Azhar

Melody & Lyrics: Hassan Ali, Asim Azhar

Opening Lyrics: Ahsan Talish

Special Thanks: Naveed Nashad

Zeb vocals mixing: Ali Mustafa#SinfEAahan #ZebBangash — arydigitalasia (@arydigitalasia) December 17, 2021

Sinf e Aahan | OST | Asim Azhar | ARY Digital

Music Composer: Asim Azhar

Music Producer: Qasim Azhar

Melody & Lyrics: Hassan Ali, Asim Azhar

Opening Lyrics: Ahsan Talish

Special Thanks: Naveed Nashad

Zeb vocals mixing: Ali Mustafa#SinfEAahan #AsimAzhar — arydigitalasia (@arydigitalasia) December 17, 2021

Soon after the release, Asim also put up an unplugged version of the song and asked people about their favorite part from it.

Drama aficionados were quick to Tweet their responses and feedback on the OST. We have saved a bunch of tweets to give you all a general perception of the song.

@AsimAzharr YOU BEAUTY!!!!! WHAT A POWERFUL OST, THE POWERFUL LYRICS AND YOUR AHMAZING VOICR UFF MADE IT SO SO BEAUTIFUL! ?????? im so proud of my AA, the calmness i felt after hearing his voice is just unexplainable ? ah what a beautiful ost asim! ?????? #sinfeaahan #AsimAzhar — jiya ???????? (@jiyahahAA) December 17, 2021

#sinfeaahan ost is so so amazing every phrase is giving goosebumps i m just getting motivated by every single sentence ??????

And @AsimAzharr man your voice ???? — ???????? (@Ifraheree) December 17, 2021

Adding national anthem to #sinfeaahan ost is one of the best thing done for this drama. When it comes to PAKISTAN and PATRIOTISM our women can do wonders. Goosebumps, teared up. Can get over it. The wait for the ost worth it. @AsimAzharr #zebbangash — Iqra_khan (@Khan18036223) December 18, 2021

In loveeeee with the #sinfeaahan ost!!! ???????? — Ruma ???? (@Rumesa589) December 18, 2021

Many people typed their favorite lyrics from the OST.

Nazuk keh k war Kare Jo tor day ungli ????????????#sinfeaahan #asimazhar — Ayesha Siddiqua???????? (@asiddiqua7) December 18, 2021

Mitti Ki guriya Na Samajhe Ab Hamein Koi…. #sinfeaahan pic.twitter.com/VoQJyTC0Uu — The B. (@MzRants) December 17, 2021

Han duniya bole jo bhi humko

Hai sath Rab harkadam??

The OST uffff????#SinfeAahan — Weirdmedico????????? (@Weirdmedico1) December 17, 2021

So, which part of the OST did you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

