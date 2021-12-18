Sinf e Aahan OST—Empowering And Powerful

Video

A day before the 4th episode, the OST of Sinf e Aahan has been released, and calling it mesmerizing will be an understatement.

Intoned by the surreal, Zeb Bangash and the powerhouse of talent, Asim Azhar, two versions of the OST have been released respectively. The song is composed and partially penned by Asim Azhar too.

Both songs feature the Sinf e Aahan girls, sprinkling enthusiasm and patriotism, and the singers as well. Let’s have a look.

Soon after the release, Asim also put up an unplugged version of the song and asked people about their favorite part from it.

Drama aficionados were quick to Tweet their responses and feedback on the OST. We have saved a bunch of tweets to give you all a general perception of the song.

Many people typed their favorite lyrics from the OST.

So, which part of the OST did you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Also Read: Fans laud Sinf e Aahan

 

You might also like
Drama Reviews

Syeda Sidra—the fun-filled, contageous energy of Sinf e Aahan

Drama Reviews

Here’s why Sinf e Aahan is trending at number 1 on YouTube

Drama Reviews

Nathmy Perrera—The representation of strength and prowess

Drama Reviews

Pariwesh Jamal—the true daughter of Pakistan

[X] Close