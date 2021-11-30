Fans laud Sinf e Aahan, praise their favorite characters

With at least 3.5 Million views on YouTube and 7.9 TRPs on television, the first episode of ARY Digital’s latest visual delight, Sinf e Aahan is being admired on all platforms equally.

The first episode is an introduction to the lives of five out of seven girls, who will surely change the way most people perceive Pakistani women. Following the opening episode, #SinfeAahan has been trending on all major social media platforms for all the right reasons, with people taking to different apps to appreciate the drama.

Abundant drama aficionados lauded the concept, story, and script of Sinf e Aahan.

Love #SinfeAahan’s first ep. It’s quick paced, not needlessly dramatic. Has some gentle humor and sensitive moments. Watch! pic.twitter.com/KtfH3IC894 — Mahwash Ajaz ???????? (@mahwashajaz_) November 28, 2021

A great script #SinfeAahan — Nadia Riasat (@NadiaStubborn) November 28, 2021

I am in L O V E with #SinfeAahan. I wanna watch the same episode over and OVER AGAIN! ???? — hania (@hania19x) November 28, 2021

#SinfeAahan It's just the 1st epi & this drama is making waves all over the country.Don't know from where to start praising it.From acting to writing,from direction to production each an every bit of this drama is exceptionally phenomenal.@iamhumayunsaeed @UmeraAhmedOffic pic.twitter.com/CNMBut4vKG — Mehak Nadeem Khan (@mehakhaaan) November 28, 2021

While others loved the inclusivity of the show since it represents girls from every corner of Pakistan.

The best thing about #SinfeAahan is its inclusivity of girls from all regions; Pashtoon, Balouchi, A girl from elite background, minority representation and Yehali from Sri lanka is a good addition. — ?? ???? ????? ???????? (@BolnaZarooriHai) November 28, 2021

I love how #SinfeAahan is depicting women of all statuses and backgrounds.The way each has their own journey and set of difficulties. Their unwavering courage and will to succeed is so wholesome. Please this is the kind of women empowerment we need in our dramas @iamhumayunsaeed pic.twitter.com/Qj8ORrn7DT — Usman Ali (@asliUsman1) November 28, 2021

What a great start! absolutely loved the first episode of #SinfeAahan. Something about this drama hits different, i'm so excited to see their journeys. Its the first episode but i'm already invested in their stories and characters. MY GIRLS ARE THE BEST!! ???????? #SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/a2fLhX5Ckn — Jiya (@Jiyascircle) November 29, 2021

People loved the acting of the divas with respect to their characters.

#SinfeAahan Kubra and Yumna have got the best characters — ??? (@Pr1ncess17) November 29, 2021

First episode in and I'm already a fan of Pariwesh Jamal! I love this girl! #RamshaKhan #SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/03buc1oK3o — Yasmin (@YazminShabir) November 28, 2021

She had a really calming vibe as well! Watching it for the second time and honestly loved her! #SinfEAahan https://t.co/aZ0ukOiw2m — Toheed???????? (@toheedx_) November 28, 2021

loved the epi SO much! and characters even more! it was so good to watch all of these powerhouses of talent together on screen, everyone has such amaziiing screen presence. women of steel for sure????????

can’t wait for more<3#SinfEAahan pic.twitter.com/F2MvayP0DI — ????? (@bepaanah) November 27, 2021

Umera Ahmed’s powerful script and Nadeem Baig’s impeccable direction helped people empathize with the girls.

Every girl in Pakistan go through these 40 seconds every time they step outside their homes. #SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/KGJiepC8O1 — Ayesha B. (@AyeeeshB) November 29, 2021

When Rabia said:"mjhse nechey k lrkey lrkiyan dunya fatah kr rhey hen or me yahan is intizar me bethi hun k kisi achey lrkey ko psnd ajaun"

I felt that so hard#SinfeAahan — ??? ?? ??????? (@MahrukhTanzeem) November 29, 2021

Everything she said was the absolute truth! @Iamsajalali performance in this scene was powerful. You felt her pain and frustration. The fact that she is capable of doing anything but she's being held back. Actually felt like crying for her ???? #SinfeAahan #SajalAly https://t.co/8o7nOyLqZ4 — Yasmin (@YazminShabir) November 28, 2021

Pariwesh Jamal ????? The way she said " Aurat uthayegi na toh aurat wali ban jayegi " literally touches upto cores A fearless & responsible girl

Ramsha you are ?????? @ramshakofficial pic.twitter.com/snTkxOfi9n — Amrita ???? (@jhallijehi) November 29, 2021

Everyone has their own struggles, their own problems and their own desires, and that was so relatable to our society in so many aspect.

More power to You #SinfeAahan Girls ?????????? pic.twitter.com/h7jGjhdHac — Sye?a ???? ???????? (@Iam_Syedaaa) November 28, 2021

A few social media users came up with memes regarding the show as well.

National Dawai Of Every Laziness of Childs in Pakistan #RamshaKhan pic.twitter.com/ZVNgYn4XWA — A L I F a R a Z ???????????? (Pro-ENGINEER) (@Bay_Kar_Tweets) November 28, 2021

Many drama enthusiasts appreciated ARY Digital for bringing such a pivotal topic into the mainstream.

Thank you so much @arydigitalasia

for giving us such a different whole Scenario Drama. This drama made a whole new impact on Pakistani Media Industry. I really fed up old conservative love dramas. TYSM for this amazing drama. #ARYDigital #SinfeAahan — Fatima_Nasir (@Purplw_Twilight) November 28, 2021

What about this drama did you love the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.