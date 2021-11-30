Fans laud Sinf e Aahan, praise their favorite characters

With at least 3.5 Million views on YouTube and 7.9 TRPs on television, the first episode of ARY Digital’s latest visual delight, Sinf e Aahan is being admired on all platforms equally.

The first episode is an introduction to the lives of five out of seven girls, who will surely change the way most people perceive Pakistani women. Following the opening episode, #SinfeAahan has been trending on all major social media platforms for all the right reasons, with people taking to different apps to appreciate the drama.

Abundant drama aficionados lauded the concept, story, and script of Sinf e Aahan.

While others loved the inclusivity of the show since it represents girls from every corner of Pakistan.

People loved the acting of the divas with respect to their characters.

Umera Ahmed’s powerful script and Nadeem Baig’s impeccable direction helped people empathize with the girls.

A few social media users came up with memes regarding the show as well.

Many drama enthusiasts appreciated ARY Digital for bringing such a pivotal topic into the mainstream.

What about this drama did you love the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

