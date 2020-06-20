23-year-old Asim Azhar just bought his mother her dream SUV

Asim Azhar has certainly become a household name in the contemporary music scene of Pakistan. Having started with renditions of different Western songs, Asim went on to compose his own music, becoming one of the most successful singers of Pakistan, today.

From music videos to Coke Studio, to drama OSTs to songs in Pakistani movies, Asim Azhar’s journey is as magical as it gets. The 23 years-old songster puts his hundred percent in every song he intones, which can literally be felt when you hear one.

Asim Azhar has always proved to be a kind-hearted person by supporting abundant social causes for the welfare of humanity. Also, the amount of love and admiration he carries for his mother is exceptional. He misses no opportunity to embrace his mother, the veteran actress Gul-e-Rana, who played a pivotal role in helping him garner the place on which he stands today, so much so that he has just bought his mother an SUV she had always liked. The young superstar has taken to Instagram to post a photo of the car he bought and wrote, “My mother always wanted this car. Today I got it MashaAllah. Alhamdulillah.”

Albeit being an extensively popular young songster, Asim Azhar is an owner of a happy-go-lucky and ebullient personification. Be it some random people or the stars from the Pakistani media fraternity, he is capable of bringing smiles on the faces of all the people he meets.

His stardom is not just confined to Pakistan, he is well-celebrated all around the globe, especially in countries like the US, UK, and a few Middle Eastern countries. Every year, he performs in variable concerts in Pakistan and at the top of it, he goes on a signing spree in different countries. The excitement and enthusiasm exhibited by the spectators in other countries are quite similar to that of his concerts in Pakistan.

Here’s wishing Asim Azhar well for his future endeavors.

