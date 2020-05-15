Asim Azhar’s rendition of “Faaslon Ko Takalluf” will soothe you

Having garnered utmost fame for his immaculate singing capabilities, Asim Azhar went on to become one of the most heard/loved singers instantly. Albeit being an extensively popular young songster, Asim Azhar is an owner of a happy-go-lucky and ebullient personification. Be it some random people or the stars from the Pakistani media fraternity, he is capable of bringing smiles on the faces of all the people he meets.

His stardom is not just confined to Pakistan, he is well-celebrated all around the globe, especially in countries like the US, UK, and a few Middle Eastern countries. Every year, he performs in variable concerts in Pakistan and at the top of it, he goes on a signing spree in different countries. The excitement and enthusiasm exhibited by the spectators in other countries are quite similar to that of his concerts in Pakistan.

That is not all. He possesses a heart of gold and it can easily be depicted by his visit to an orphanage in last year’s Ramadan, where he sprinkled joy by reciting Meetha Meetha Hai Meray Muhammed Ka Naam, bringing cheer to these adorable faces.

Even in the current situation, he has tried to make his fans happy by singing for them and coming live to communicate. Recently, he has uploaded a video, reciting his rendition of the immensely loved, Faaslon Ko Takalluf on his Instagram account, in his super-soothing voice.

Earlier, he also posted his rendition of Wohi Khuda Hai, which was admired by his fellow celebrities and fans alike.

Asim Azhar has always proved to be a kind-hearted person by supporting abundant social causes for the welfare of humanity. Also, the amount of love and admiration he carries for his mother is exceptional. He misses no opportunity to embrace his mother, the veteran actress Gul-e-Rana, who played a pivotal role in helping him garner the place on which he stands today.

Asim Azhar is hands down the best singer ever. More Power to you Asim! We wish you the very best of luck for all your future endeavors.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments below.

Comments

comments