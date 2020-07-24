Asim Azhar’s ‘Soneya’ takes us to the land of euphoric melancholy

Asim Azhar has certainly become a household name in the contemporary music scene of Pakistan. Having started with renditions of different Western songs, Asim went on to compose his own music, becoming one of the most successful singers of Pakistan, today.

From music videos to Coke Studio, to drama OSTs to songs in Pakistani movies, Asim Azhar’s journey is as magical as it gets. The 23 years-old songster puts his hundred percent in every song he intones, which can literally be felt when you hear one.

After the success of Tum Tum, the youngest Pakistani singer to have garnered more than 100 Million views on a song on Youtube has recently posted another song entitled Soneya. Written by Kunaal Vermaa, the juxtaposition of contemporary and traditional music delineates heartbreak and lost love in the soothing voice of Asim Azhar. Visually, the psychedelic music video captivates the audiences as it caters a hip and trendy aura, featuring models Roshanay Afridi and Reham Rafiq.

Soneya received an instant outpour of love and admiration from celebrities and fans alike, as it hits the right chord and takes us into a whole new poetic world of betrayal and broken promises filled with tranquility.

Recently, Asim Azhar has become the fourth Pakistani singer to have crossed 100 Million views on Youtube. The 100 Million club includes Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and Momina Mustehsan.

100 MILLION VIEWS. ?? #jotunamila And it gives me immense honour to become the youngest & only the 4th Pakistani artist (after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sb, Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan) to have 2 or more songs in the 100 million club. ???? thank you. I love you guys. pic.twitter.com/T8donMa54H — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 4, 2020

Albeit being an extensively popular young songster, Asim Azhar is an owner of a happy-go-lucky and ebullient personification. Be it some random people or the stars from the Pakistani media fraternity, he is capable of bringing smiles on the faces of all the people he meets.

His stardom is not just confined to Pakistan, he is well-celebrated all around the globe, especially in countries like the US, UK, and a few Middle Eastern countries. Every year, he performs in variable concerts in Pakistan and at the top of it, he goes on a signing spree in different countries. The excitement and enthusiasm exhibited by the spectators in other countries are quite similar to that of his concerts in Pakistan.

Here’s wishing him the very best of luck for all his future endeavors.

