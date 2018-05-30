Asim Azhar Undoubtedly Has A Heart Of Gold!

Having garnered utmost fame for his immaculate singing capabilities, Asim Azhar went on to become one of the most heard/loved singers while being just in his teens. Born in an artist family, the vocalist spends most of his time partying with friends when he’s not performing in the concerts.

Albeit being an extensively popular young songster, Asim Azhar is an owner of a happy-go-lucky and ebullient personification. Be it some random people or the stars from the Pakistani media fraternity, he is definitely capable of bringing smiles on the faces of all the people he meets.

His stardom is not just confined to Pakistan, he is well-celebrated all around the globe, especially in countries like the US, UK, and a few Middle Eastern countries. Every year, he performs in variable concerts in Pakistan and at the top of it, he goes on a signing spree in different countries. The excitement and enthusiasm exhibited by the spectators in other countries are quite similar to that of his concerts in Pakistan.

In this holy month of Ramadan, our favorite singer has visited an orphanage in Karachi along with the singer, Komal Rizvi’s baby brother, Hasan Rizvi, who happens to be an extraordinary choreographer. Both the stars have had a fabulous time with these beautiful little children amidst laughter and fun galore.

Bringing his amusement game in the midst of Ramadan, the artist becomes everybody’s favorite, rather instantly. Have a look.

Asim Azhar decides to take these cuties on a little magical ride by uttering a rendition of the immensely admired, Meetha Meetha Hai Meray Muhammed Ka Naam. This is unarguably the most soothing thing you will see all day.

Asim Azhar has always proved to be a kind-hearted person by supporting abundant social causes for the welfare of humanity. Also, the amount of love and admiration he carries for his mother is exceptional. He misses no opportunity to embrace the fact that he is the veteran actress Gul-e-Rana’s child who played a pivotal role in helping him garner the place on which he stands today.

Asim Azhar is hands down the best singer ever. More Power to you Asim! We wish you a very best of luck for all your future endeavors.

