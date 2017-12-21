Asim Azhar and Aima Baig are two of the youngest and most melodious singers of the industry. They have created a buzz among the audiences for all the right reasons. After their Coke Studio performances both the singers have marked their place in the music industry and they will surely be staying here for long.

Araha hai kuch.. jald. ???????????? A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on Nov 27, 2017 at 7:24am PST

With Asim’s “Hands up in the air” we skipped a heartbeat whereas Aima’s “Qalabaaz Dil” took our breaths away. Agree or not, secretly we all were wanting for these talented singers to release a song together.

Asim Azhar ? Aima Baig #comingsoon A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:32am PST

Our wish finally gets fulfilled as the duo announced their first single on their social accounts.

We being anxious about the song ” Teriyan” reached out to Asim Azhar and here’s what the star has to say:

” We have tried to convey the message in a very simple way, its a heartbreak song defining the difficulties one goes through the heartbreak. Its about someone whom you love a lot and they do not own you in front of the world.”

“Aima and my fans should expect a cool video as this will be the new year’s gift for them.”

