Asim Jofa is now the PPE quality control advisor for Sindh

When almost the entire world is working from home due to the pandemic, doctors, nurses, and paramedics are engrossed in helping the infected and vulnerable people in all countries from Italy and United States, to Pakistan and other third world countries in the face of the deadly virus. Thus, designer Asim Jofa had come up with a plan to help the paramedics stay safe during these difficult times.

To pay homage to the valuable contributions of our doctors and paramedics he designed protective gear for doctors and medical staff. He posted a video on Instagram a few weeks back, asking for prayers and support from his followers. He wrote, “Let’s fight back! Asim Jofa and team have taken an initiative to contribute to society and play our part in helping our frontliners to win this fight against corona virus. We have started working on stitching protective gear for doctors and medical staff to wear for their safety. Please share and tag and support us in this noble cause. We appreciate all that our frontliners are doing and stand by them in this time of need.”

His passion was appreciated by celebrities and people from all walks of life. The fashion mogul recently took to Twitter to thank the provincial government for appointing him as the advisor for the quality control of PPE across Sindh. “I am thankful for the opportunity and will do my best in fulfilling this task FOC,” he wrote.

Alhamdolillah I have been appointed an advisor for the quality control of PPE by Sindh Minister of health Dr @AzraPechuho for the whole province.I am thankful for the opportunity & will do my best in fulfilling this task FOC.@SindhHealthDpt pic.twitter.com/RFPyKSxqEg — Asim Jofa (@asimjofa) June 26, 2020

The letter by the Sindh’s health department admired his “contribution towards participation in providing Personal Protective Equipment” for healthcare workers, who are working as the first line of defense in our fight against COVID-19 in Sindh.

Here’s wishing Asim Jofa best for his unwavering support for the frontline health workers.

