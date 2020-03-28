Designer Asim Jofa steps up to help paramedics in the face of Coronavirus

When the entire world is locked down with minimal to no movement, doctors, nurses, and paramedics are engrossed in helping the infected and vulnerable people in all countries from Italy and United States, to Pakistan and other third world countries in the face of the deadly Coronavirus.

Famous people are contributing whatever they can to make life easier for those who are in dire need of ration and other necessities at a time when these daily wagers are unable to earn bread and butter for their families. Celebrities like Ali Zafar, Maya Ali and Hira Mani are helping the needy populace and they need your support.

Earlier, Anoushey Ashraf and designer Nomi Ansari took the initiative for distributing necessary items to the daily wagers. Mansha Pasha, Ali Rehman Khan, Hassan Shehryar Yasin (HSY) also made sure to help the needy in the lockdown due to Coronavirus.

However, designer Asim Jofa has come up with a different plan. To pay homage to the valuable contributions of our doctors and paramedics he has designed protective gear for doctors and medical staff. He has posted a video on Instagram, asking for prayers and support from his followers. He writes, “Let’s fight back! Asim Jofa and team have taken an initiative to contribute to society and play our part in helping our frontliners to win this fight against corona virus. We have started working on stitching protective gear for doctors and medical staff to wear for their safety. Please share and tag and support us in this noble cause. We appreciate all that our frontliners are doing and stand by them in this time of need.”

In the next video, he introduces the protective hazmat suit and writes, “Gearing up! Asim Jofa and team have come up with this first fabric prototype of a medical protective suit. At this testing time we are together with our caregivers. A small token of our love and respect for the ones who are risking their lives to save humanity.”

Please keep the underprivileged and needy people in mind when you go out to buy groceries and other items for yourself and your family.

