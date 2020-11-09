Aulaad is all set to bring the potpourri of emotions, soon

After giving back to back hit dramas, ARY Digital has embarked on a new journey entitled, ‘Aulaad’, in collaboration with Big Bang Entertainment, known for visual delights like Jalan, Nand, Ishqiya, Aisi Hai Tanhai, and Bewafa, to name a few.

Produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi, Aulaad features celebrated actors like Mohammed Ahmed, Marina Khan, Sunita Marshall, Hassan Niazi, Furqan Qureshi, Nabeel Zuberi, Mahenur Haider Khan, Hina Javed, amid others.

A few teasers of Aulaad have been uploaded so far and they look astoundingly appealing, for the plethora of emotions they cater.

Apparently, Aulaad is the story of parents who invest their money, time, and emotions, looking after their children as they grow up. However, as soon as they grow up, the parents are shocked to see how mean have their sons become.

So much so that they start giving excuses for not contributing money for their sister’s wedding, asking their father to do something despite him being a retired civil servant.

Their other sister is apparently special and she needs to be treated in a special way. But her eldest brother calls her insane in front of parents, asking them to fulfill all her wishing by themselves. When the father confronts him by telling him about his sacrifices, he humiliates both his parents in front of his wife.

Heartbroken father says, “I want to scream to the world, to stop praying for the birth of boys,” as he and his wife get insulted by the sons every now and then. Neither do the sons care about their sisters, nor about their parents, which ultimately results in the breakage of their family.

Aulaad is helmed by ace director Aabis Raza, who has given us hits like Jalan, Bewafa, Hasad, Bandish, Khudparast, amid others. It is written by Syed Ameer Ali Shah.

ARY Digital is transcending the parameters of the Pakistani entertainment scene by giving one after other flamboyant dramas that not only play a pivotal part in entertaining the audiences but also to delve into the social issues and taboo topics no one usually talks about, getting one after another feather in its cap.

What about this drama are you anticipating the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

