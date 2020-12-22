Aulaad is the sad reality of today’s society

Aulaad is a story of a family where parents have brought up their children with great values, good education, and devotion.

Now that they are adults and married, they believe everything they have achieved in life is due to their own struggle and undermine their parents.

Mohammad Ahmed as Jalal Ahmed is a professor by profession and a simple person who has spent his life with strong principles.

Related: Fans happy on the “exemplary” ending of Jalan

Marina Khan as Zakia Begum is the kind-hearted wife of Prof. Jalal. She has raised her children with good values.

Hassan Niazi as Khurram is the eldest son of Prof. Jalal who has attained success at an early age.

Prof. Jalal loves his daughters very much.

Qudsia as Mooni is the special elder daughter of Prof. Jalal. She is her parents’ favorite child.

Furqan Qureshi as Adnan is the loving and caring second son, who takes care of his parents and all the siblings.

Nabeel Zuberi as Bilal is the youngest son of Prof. Jalal who is dearest to all family members.

Minsa Malik as Roshna is the youngest daughter of Prof. Jalal who is like her mother; calm, well mannered, and highly educated.

Mah e Noor as Muskan is Bilal’s wife, who is an ill-mannered and deceitful girl.

Written By: Syed Ameer Ali Shah

Directed By: Aabis Raza

Cast:

Mohammad Ahmed

Marina Khan

Hassan Niazi

Furqan Qureshi

Nabeel Zuberi

Minsa Malik

Qudsia

Sunita Marshal

Humaira Bano

Mah-e-Noor

Aulaad is starting from 22nd December and will be aired every Tuesday at 8:00 pm, only on ARY Digital.

What about Aulaad are you looking forward to? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital Network as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments