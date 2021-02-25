Sons never cease to disappoint in Aulaad

After giving back-to-back hit dramas, ARY Digital has embarked on a journey entitled, ‘Aulaad’, in collaboration with Big Bang Entertainment, known for visual delights like Jalan, Nand, Ishqiya, Aisi Hai Tanhai, and Bewafa, to name a few.

Produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi, Aulaad features celebrated actors like Mohammed Ahmed, Marina Khan, Sunita Marshall, Hassan Niazi, Furqan Qureshi, Nabeel Zuberi, Mahenur Haider Khan, Hina Javed, amid others.

Aulaad is the heartwrenching story of parents who invest their money, time, and emotions, looking after their children as they grow up. However, as soon as they grow up, the parents are shocked to see how mean have their children become.

So much so that they stop doing things for the family and at the top of it, they start giving excuses for the things they did not do. For instance, the eldest son, Khurrum, not only misbehaves with his parents but also leaves them because he thought his parents needed merely his money.

The youngest son Bilal marries his paternal cousin Muskan after attempting to take his life because Muskan and her mother wanted the ownership of the house. In the latest episode when Muskan instructs Bilal to stop spending on Mooni’s medicines and asks her parents to leave her at a mental asylum if they can not afford her medications, Bilal chooses to rather stay silent. Moreover, Muskan also asks Adnan’s wife to stay within her limits if she wants to stay in the house.

Roshna is about to get married and because her father had given away all his possessions to her brothers because of the chaos that emerged after he had changed the ownership of the house to Muskan, he had to turn to Khurrum, Adnan, and Bilal again, for the expenditure of Roshna’s nuptials. To his surprise, all his sons disappoint him again by giving little to nothing for their sister’s wedding.

Aulaad is helmed by ace director Aabis Raza, who has given us hits like Jalan, Bewafa, Hasad, Bandish, Khudparast, amid others. It is written by Syed Ameer Ali Shah.

ARY Digital is transcending the parameters of the Pakistani entertainment scene by giving one after other flamboyant dramas that not only play a pivotal part in entertaining the audiences but also delve into the social issues and taboo topics no one usually talks about, getting one after another feather in its cap.

When do you think will Professor Jalal’s sons realize their mistakes? Have your say in the comments’ section below.