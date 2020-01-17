Ayesha Omar writes a heartfelt note for fan

As her name suggests, the extremely Khoobsurat, Ayesha Omar never misses a chance to give her fans unlimited reasons to be proud of her. From philanthropy to activism, she is on the frontline when it comes to raising voice for the voiceless.

Recently, the diva took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note for one of her loyal fans, wishing him on his birthday. “Happy belated birthday to this super special fan family member… there’s so much I can tell you about him, and his strength, his perseverance, his love, his fierce sense of loyalty, his principles, his patience, his determination, his generosity, his intelligence, his sense of empathy and so much more….but most of all about what I love best about him… his open heart,” she wrote.

She explains why is S. Hussain Naqvi so special for her, “I rack my brains often to figure out what I’ve done to deserve his love, his support, and his loyalty, but it’s beyond me and my all my senses of logic… all I can do is just be grateful, grateful for his presence in my life, grateful in so many ways every single day… ways he will never know…. he gives me strength and the will to carry on when I’m at my lowest and my highest.”

She asks him to never stop dreaming, “May you find peace, joy, success and immense happiness in whatever you do in life my @s.hussain.naqvii and may all your wishes and dreams always come true…. just never stop dreaming.”

In response, her fan from the United Kingdom, Hussain Naqvi wrote, “I cannot thank you enough for making my dream come true. ???? I truly can’t believe that I met you again. It still feels so surreal. I’m forever grateful to you. Thank you for always inspiring me and encouraging me. You always inspire me to keep going in life. Thank you for all the motivation. ???? For me, Meeting you is always more than a dream come true. Thank you, thank youu for always being so humble and kind. I cannot thank you enough for everything. You just made my year. Thank youu for making my day so memorable. ???? Thank you very much indeed for everything. ???? I’m soo proud to be your fan. You’re the bestt. It still feels like a dream that I met you. I’m so grateful and thankful to you. ???? May Allah bless you always.”

This is not the first time Khoobsurat has met Hussain. She meets her favorite fan whenever she is in England.

More power to you! We definitely need more stars like Ayesha Omar in our entertainment industry.

