In Photos: Ayeza And Danish On A Vacay in The US!

Having accumulated exceptional praise for her stellar performance in ARY Digital’s drama, ‘Aks’, the gorgeous, Ayeza Khan didn’t resist to become one of the extensively loved actresses Pakistan ever produced. She has further proved to be the ‘Best Television Actress’, garnering awards for her commendable role in Pyarey Afzal, opposite the handsome, Hamza Ali Abbasi. Pyarey Afzal has turned out to be a pivotal drama for Ayeza’s career, giving her a place equivalent to some of the top Pakistani actresses.

Our favorite actress has married the dapper, Danish Taimoor after eight years of relationship in 2014. Danish, on the other hand, has grabbed the limelight with the super hit movie, Jalaibee, under the banner of ARY Films. He has further appeared in Yasir Nawaz’s flick, Wrong No. where he played a dual role. Ayeza and Danish have had their daughter in 2015, followed by a cute little boy in 2017.

Ayeza has a history of posting captivating photos of her family on Instagram to make the eyes of all her fans glued to their smartphone screens. Be it her daughter, Hoorain’s Bismillah or the first Eid of her boy, Rayan, she shares properly posed and captured photos on her social media accounts on every occasion.

The prima donna has recently taken it to Instagram to tell her fans and followers about her trip to the US with her dapper hubby and cute little children. Have a look at these cuties with other members of their family.

The starlet is all smiles in this photo, standing with her immensely talented husband.

Momma, children time! She posts these selfies with her adorable babies.

In the midst of chaos, this diva is literally rocking bangs with complete mastery. Have a look at these astounding photos from Times Square.

What a surreal sight! These lovey-dovey photos of our favorite thespians are perhaps the best thing you will watch the whole day.

Ayeza has also put up this edited version of Times Square. Looks like the actress can edit photos with an ace as well.

Seems like Farah from Pyarey Afzal is totally obsessed with her bangs. We have deciphered this by this photo of herself, flaunting the stunning hairstyle.

On the other hand, the suave actor, Danish Taimoor has also posted a set of photos from the trip delineating himself and his beautiful wife amidst Times Square.

We can’t stop swooning over these beauteous photos of our favorite actors and their adorable little ones. We wish Ayeza and Danish a beautiful life ahead, with an abundance of love and happiness.

What are your views on this story? Have your say in the comments section below.

