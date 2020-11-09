In Photos: Ayeza Khan celebrates son Rayan’s birthday

Known for her spectacular acting in different dramas, the stunning, Ayeza Khan is a perfect amalgamation of beauty and brains, as she masters the art of dialogue delivery along with an exquisite display of expressions.

Be it the mean girl Mehwish in Meray Paas Tum Ho, or the innocent one, Seher in Thora Sa Haq, Ayeza has nailed both characters with her pristine acting capabilities, leaving fans in awe.

View this post on Instagram #meraypasstmho A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Oct 10, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

Just like most people, celebrities also have a private life where they tend to spend time with family and friends. Similarly, notwithstanding her tough shooting schedules, Ayeza spends great quality time with her family. The diva has taken to Instagram to unveil a few photos and videos about how she made sure to celebrate her son Rayan’s third birthday with family only, due to social distancing and partial lockdown.

She posted a bunch of photos on Instagram with her children and better half Danish Taimoor, posing and smiling for the camera to celebrate Rayan’s big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Nov 8, 2020 at 9:02am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Nov 8, 2020 at 12:27am PST

Donned in a blue and orange outfit identical to Blippi, Rayan looks super-adorable, sitting beside the cake of a similar theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Nov 8, 2020 at 9:02am PST

The big guy is certainly having the best time of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Nov 8, 2020 at 9:03am PST

Is there anything more beautiful in the world than the love of a brother and sister?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on Nov 8, 2020 at 12:32am PST

The diva never misses a chance to oomph her fans with unlimited exuberance. Be it her wedding anniversary, the birthdays of her children, ceremonial festivals, or literally anything else, she puts up properly framed and well-lit photographs on her official Instagram account with gorgeous and moving captions that bring her closer to fans.

Here’s wishing Rayan a very happy birthday.

