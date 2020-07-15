Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain’s fifth birthday

Known for her spectacular acting in different dramas, the stunning, Ayeza Khan is a perfect amalgamation of beauty and brains, as she masters the art of dialogue delivery along with an exquisite display of expressions.

Be it the mean girl Mehwish in Meray Paas Tum Ho, or the innocent one, Seher in Thora Sa Haq, Ayeza has nailed both characters by her pristine acting capabilities, leaving fans in awe.

Just like most people, celebrities also have a private life where they tend to spend time with family and friends. Similarly, notwithstanding her tough shooting schedules, Ayeza spends great quality time with her family. The diva has taken to Instagram to unveil a few photos and videos about how she made sure to celebrate her daughter Hoorain’s fifth birthday with family only, due to social distancing and lockdown situation.

The starlet assembles Hoorain’s nametag on the table as the entire unicorn-themed background captivates the viewers.

Hoorain’s mommy blows gold confetti in slow-mo, as she extends her sincere gratitude to the family, friends, and fans for their wishes.

The Meray Paas Tum ho actress writes, “Making another Birthday Magical for her,” and we totally agree. She puts a great deal of effort when it comes to her children.

Have a look at Hoorain sprinkle her charm through this photo. Does she not look like some princess from the movies?

Ayeza Khan never misses a chance to oomph her fans with unlimited exuberance. Be it her wedding anniversary, the birthdays of her children, ceremonial festivals, or literally anything else, the actress puts up properly framed and well-lit photographs on her official Instagram account with gorgeous and moving captions that bring her closer to fans.

Here’s wishing Hoorain a very happy birthday.

