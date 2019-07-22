Ayeza, Danish celebrate daughter Hoorain’s fourth birthday

We have many celebrity couples in our media fraternity. Some keep their relationships private, while others show their affection for the family through social media. The astounding couple of the stunning Ayeza Khan and the heartthrob Danish Taimoor never shy away to display their love for each other and their children on social media.

Time and again, either Ayeza or Danish have taken to Instagram to post photos and videos of how they spend quality time together. On the instance of Hoorain’s fourth birthday, Ayeza has posted a bunch of photos on Instagram and they look magical for the gorgeousness they offer.

Have a look at Hoorain sprinkle her charm through this photo. Does she not look like some princess from the movies?

Her younger brother looks no less of a charmer himself. Donned in a super cute violet blazer, Rayyan looks adorable and classy at the same time. Ayeza also looks exquisite in a contemporary outfit.

Aladdin seems to be Hoorain’s favorite cartoon and Jasmine her favorite cartoon character. She cuts a tempting cake with Jasmine’s photo on it. Daddy Danish has also made sure to look dapper in white.

Two weeks back, the actress uploaded a set of photos of herself and her husband with Hoorain when she was just a toddler. We are certain Hoorain and Rayyan will love their parents, even more, when they will get to see all these preserved memories when they grow old.

We wish Ayeza and Danish a gorgeous life ahead, filled with an abundance of love and contentment galore. What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

