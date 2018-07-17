In Photos: Ayeza And Danish Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday In The US

The names Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are not new to the Pakistani populace as they are immensely praised throughout the country for their impeccable acting and stylish personalities. The protagonists have married in 2014 after the relationship of 8 years and they have two children.

The former has started off her career at the age of 18 garnering her a spot in ARY Digital’s Aks that got her massive attention across the country. Pyarey Afzal has happened to be the defining moment of Ayeza’s career, making her steal the limelight for all the right reasons.

The latter has kicked off his career as a model but he went on to grab recognition with his stellar acting in various dramas, ending up in super hit movies like Jalaibee and Wrong No. under the banner of ARY Films.

The couple is on a trip to the United States these days and the photos they are posting are giving us legit couple goals. The thespians have just celebrated their daughter’s birthday in the midst of lush greenery and an abundance of love with the perfect ambiance.

The dapper, Danish Taimoor has taken it to Instagram to wish his 3-year-old daughter, Hoorain on the instance of her birthday. He writes, “You’ve been a blessing from the start. I Love you Hoorain from all my heart..”

Mommy shares a few photos on her Instagram account delineating the cutest birthday girl, her daddy and her younger brother. Hoorain dons a light blue traditional outfit on the occasion of her birthday while Ayeza wears a beauteous dress. From the decor to the ‘Frozen’ theme and the cake, everything seems absolutely on point for this birthday celebration which happens to be a small family affair.

The starlet has also posted few more photos of this cutie, Hoorain, all dolled up for her birthday. These beautiful photos show the adorable birthday girl and the love she and her daddy carry for each other. What a gorgeous family.

We are hands down totally in love with Ayeza, Danish and their family for all the right reasons.

