Azaadi’s Official Poster Unveiled!

Movies embellished with patriotism, war and victory have been appearing in Pakistani cinemas for quite sometime, but are often overshadowed by romantic or comedy flicks because the populace is majorly engrossed in Hollywood or Bollywood action movies that cater adroit action and graphics’ techniques, which are usually undersupplied in Pakistani action movies.

The last week of April 2018, marked the day when Azaadi’s trailer was launched in Karachi amidst influential names from the media fraternity of Pakistan. The reactions this upcoming action movie got were legit phenomenal. Not just in the horizons incorporated of media junkies, the trailer was widely praised by a vast populace residing within, or out of Pakistan, and especially the people living in Kashmir were overwhelmed by the upcoming flick.

ARY Films has never failed to bring the best storyline along with a pristine cast in order to make sure that the movie does not only perform well on the charts, but is also admired by ample people coming from a diverse school of thought. With Azaadi, ARY films has set a benchmark by initiating a movie on such a sensitive topic. Bollywood and Hollywood have a long history of making movies on societal injustices but Pakistan has had refrained itself to do the same. The tables have turned now and this bold step is taken to display the exquisite power of Pakistani cinema to the world.

The plot of Azaadi dwells on the story of a British Pakistani journalist, Zara, played by the gorgeous Sonya Hussyn, and her journey to Kashmir, shedding light upon the struggle of Kashmiri people to attain freedom. Azaad, played by the veteran actor, Moammar Rana is the man who will not surrender to the hideous crimes and torturous deterrence exerted by the coward enemies.

Last week, ARY films has released the first song from the movie and the spectators are already moved by the gorgeousness this song is oozing. Albeit the presence of an actor like Moammar Rana, the female lead, Sonya Hussyn, has displayed her impeccable dancing skills, making this music video, a visual treat for the audience.

Today, the official poster of the movie has been released and it looks fiercely outstanding. Both protagonists are displayed to be on the verge of completing their distance to the milestone of freedom in the midst of chaos and violence. Have a look.

We are super excited for the movie to come out this Eid-Ul-Fitr.

