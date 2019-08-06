Baaji wins two accolades in the prestigious Mosaic Film Festival

It is not long ago when all Pakistani cinema enthusiasts were over the moon before the release of Meera’s Baaji. The movie got exceptional praise in all horizons of the world for its powerful script, flamboyant ensemble cast, and grand screenplay.

Soon after its release on 28th June 2019, the movie instantly garnered appreciation and critical acclaim in Pakistan and across the world. The movie is not only running successfully in the cinemas, but it has also added feathers to its cap by getting screened at the seventh Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF), which is considered as North America’s most prestigious film showcase for South Asia.

Countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Italy, Canada, and the UK have participated in the festival by submitting feature films, documentaries, and short films.

Apart from screening, the movie has also accumulated two accolades at the festival for the grandeur it offers. Baaji has won the Jury Prize and the award for Best Supporting Actor is won by the veteran actor Nayyar Ejaz at MISAFF. However, Ali Kazmi is the runner-up of the same category.

The winner, Nayyar Ejaz has taken to Instagram to post a screenshot of director Saqib Malik’s Whatsapp conversation. The message says, “Everyone I am proud to let you know that Baaji has won two awards at MISAFF. It won the Grand Jury Prize for its overall excellence and popularity in the festival and it also won Best Supporting Actor for Nayyar Ejaz. This is a huge honor for all of us as MISAFF is the largest and most renown festival for South Asian cinema in North America. It also has a very sophisticated jury and excellent reach. So thank you to each one of you for making this happen.” He also praises Nayyar on his win.

The lead actress of the movie, Meera Jee has also posted a video congratulating the team of Baaji and to urge her fans to go and watch the movie if they have not, as of now.

We are certain this is just a start for Baaji’s set of achievements. We wish and hope for Baaji’s more milestones in the future.

