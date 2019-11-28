‘Baaji’ is returning to cinemas!

It is not long ago when all Pakistani cinema enthusiasts were over the moon before the release of Meera’s Baaji. The movie got exceptional praise in all horizons of the world for its powerful script, flamboyant ensemble cast, and grand screenplay.

After making its mark at the DC South Asian Film Festival in the United States and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and received honors for Best Supporting Actor, the film had just been screened at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF).

The creative producer of Baaji, Angeline Malik also spoke to the audience after the screening where she lauded the entire cast for such a flamboyant display of skills.

The diva Amna Ilyas, however, took to Instagram to give great news to all the cinema aficionados. She wrote, “News alert!!!! @baajithefilm is coming back to cinemas very soon, stay tuned.”

Moreover, Baaji’s Instagram account also posted, “Get Ready Again for some Thrills! Drama! Action! Baaji will soon be making a comeback to a theater near you!”

PR mogul and actress Frieha Altaf in a video statement said the movie is all set to return to the cinemas on the 6th of December, urging fans to go and watch the movie in case they haven’t.

We are certain this is just a start for Baaji’s set of achievements. We wish and hope for Baaji’s more milestones in the future. Be prompt in getting your tickets before they are all sold out!

