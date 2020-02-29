Watch ‘Baaji’ today and speak to its makers live at KLF2020

It is not long ago when all Pakistani cinema enthusiasts were over the moon before the release of Meera’s Baaji. The movie got exceptional praise in all horizons of the world for its powerful script, flamboyant ensemble cast, and grand screenplay.

Well, if you have not watched Baaji yet, you can not only watch it but can also interact with the makers of the movie, Angeline Malik and Saqib Malik live today at 6:00 PM at the 11th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) in the Main Garden of Beach Luxury Hotel.

Director Saqib Malik took to Instagram a few days back to talk about the session. “Having Baaji screened at the Karachi Literature Festival 2020 is indeed an honor. The screening will be preceded by a discussion moderated by renowned film critic Ally Adnan,” he wrote.

After making its mark at the DC South Asian Film Festival in the United States and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada, where it won the Grand Jury Prize and received honors for Best Supporting Actor, the film had also been screened at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF).

Presenting Meera Jee as Shameera, Baaji delves into the life of an aging actress who is time and again reminded by her close associates that her era has ended but she thinks otherwise. She leaves no stones unturned to stay in the limelight with a consistent fear of drowning or becoming a part of the past. The movie also sheds light on other aspects of how classic Lollywood used to be.

