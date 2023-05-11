Baby Baji and her family, coming soon!

ARY Digital does it again! Just when we thought the only way to introduce new drama serials is through a teaser, the channel rolled out an exceptional music video to introduce the cast and name of the drama. Entitled ‘Baby Baji’, the song delves into the bubbly family with a hip tune and groovy lyrics.

Baby Baji; a name not new to the families residing in the Subcontinent, features legendary actress Samina Ahmed as Baby Baji, along with the likes of Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Junaid Jamshed Niazi, Syeda Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, Aina Asif, and many others.

Another teaser of the drama has been released and it sheds light on the family, its members, their dreams, and the harsh realities everyone goes through. Let’s have a look.

The third and recent teaser of the drama serial Baby Baji shows all cast members gathering for the wedding of Tuba Anwar with Junaid Jamshed Niazi and it delineates the relations of all couples. Let’s have a look at this one.

