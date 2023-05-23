Baby Baji is coming to your screens with her family!

Baby Baji is an interesting story of Baby Aapa, who tries to keep her house together after her husband’s illness. She has four sons – two of them are married.

After the demise of the father, the family starts falling apart and it seems impossible for Baby Aapa to hold them together.

Samina Ahmed as Baby Baji aka Baby Aapa is a loving mother of four sons. After the sickness of her husband, it is on her shoulders to keep things running.

Munawer Saeed as Siddiqui Sahab is a successful businessman and the head of the family. He wants his four sons to stay together and look after each other.

Saud Qasmi as Jamal is the eldest son of the family. He is responsible and is aware of the situation after his father’s death.

Javeria Saud as Azra is Jamal’s wife and the eldest daughter-in-law of the house. Azra is cunning and leaves no stone unturned to damage the reputation and peace of the house.

Sunita Marshal as Asma is Naseer’s wife and the second daughter-in-law of the house. She is very sweet and humble.

Hassan Ahmed as Naseer is the second son of the family. He is married to Asma – a lovely lady. But he doesn’t like her as she was chosen by his mother.

Tuba Anwar as Farhat studies with Wasif in university. She is his love interest and is planning to spend the rest of her life with him.

Junaid Jamshed as Wasif is the third son of the family. He studies in his final year of university and is in love with her class fellow Farhat.

When you don’t have the ability to stand firm on your own… No one from outside can help you…

Written By: Mansoor Ahmed Khan

Directed By: Tehseen Khan

Cast:

Samina Ahmed

Munawer Saeed

Saud Qasmi

Javeria Saud

Hassan Ahmed

Sunita Marshal

Junaid Jamshed

Tuba Anwar

Fazal Hussain

Aina Asif

Faiza Khan

Baby Baji is starting tonight and will air daily at 07:00 PM on ARY Digital.

