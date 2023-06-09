Baby Baji tackles another pressing issue with complete mastery

Fans were really concerned since the last five episodes of Baby Baji because of Naseer’s treatment of Asma. He deceived her and took her to the clinic for something really horrible. However, luckily, his plan did not work.

Asma, on the other hand, is still traumatized and she does not know whether Naseer will let the child come into this world alive or not. Asma is friends with Waleed, Wasif, and Saman but she could not tell them about the ordeal she is going through, so she chooses Baby Baji as her confidant.

Concerned Baby Baji very subtly explains everything to Jamal and asks him to take the appropriate action. In today’s episode of Baby Baji, Jamal sends the shop helper to bring a pack of sweets for his father and takes this alone time with Naseer as an opportunity to talk about this pressing issue.

Also Read: Nadia Jamil breaks down into tears on live tv

He starts off by talking about how parents stretch boundaries for their children, making sure they have everything they wish for. He continues by giving the example of their own father and how he is always relaxed because he knows his sons will take care of everything. “You already have a son. I personally wish you have a daughter this time,” he says, giving the beautiful example of Prophet Muhammed SAWW (Peace Be Upon Him) and his daughter Hazrat Fatima (RA). Touched by his brother’s words, Naseer not only wishes for a daughter but also promises to name her Fatima.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Step into the world of Baby Baji, a house where friendship, support, and love flourish. This captivating new drama serial delves into the remarkable life lessons learned from this extraordinary family. From the unbreakable bond between brothers, and the true depiction of day-to-day happenings in a family, to the power of uplifting one another, and eating together, the drama Baby Baji teaches us the true essence of family and friendship.

The drama Baby Baji, showing all men of the family going for Friday prayers together, amid other small and big things, is certainly taking a huge step towards the betterment of the entertainment scene of Pakistan. What do you think? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Did you read this? 6 Lessons Learned from Baby Baji