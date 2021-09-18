Baddua | Where ambitions are greater than relations

Baddua is the story of a girl, Abeer who is a charmer and with her good looks appeals boys. She likes Junaid who is also flirtatious by nature.

Junaid meets Neelum and starts liking her instantly without knowing that she is Abeer’s friend. Junaid and Neelum get engaged.

Abeer cannot stand this reality and plots to take her love back by misleading Junaid about Neelum.

Amar Khan as Abeer is an ambitious and Emotional girl. She wants to live life on her own terms.

Muneeb Butt as Junaid is a flirtatious and Manipulative boy who plays with people’s feelings.

Maryam Noor as Neelum is a sensible and obedient girl. She is a close friend of Abeer, who often is taken advantage of, by her.

Abeer charms Junaid with her devious looks and he falls into the trap.

Mohsin Abbas as Mohsin is a passionate, old-school boy who is crazy in love with Abeer. She rejects his proposal.

Mehmood Aslam as Mudassir is Abeer’s father.

Shaheen Khan as Kausar is Abeer’s mother.

Saba Faisal as Sadia is Junaid’s educated mother.

Abdullah Ejaz as Athar is Junaid’s elder brother.

Komal Rizvi as Nazish is Athar’s wife and sister-in-law of Junaid.

Written By: Sameena Aijaz

Directed By: Ramish Rizvi

Cast:

Amar Khan

Muneeb Butt

Maryam Noor

Mohsin Abbas

Mehmood Aslam

Shaheen Khan

Saba Faisal

Komal Rizvi

Samina Ahmed

Abdullah Ejaz

Salma Hasan

Mohsin Gillani

Osama Tahir

Shazia Gohar

Ayesha Rajput

Hareem Sohail

Baddua is starting with a Double Episode on 20th September and will be aired every Monday at 8:00 PM.

