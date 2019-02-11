In Photos: Best dressed icons at BAFTA Awards 2019

What do you call an event when the British royal family joins hands with Hollywood celebrities? We call it the well-acclaimed British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards. This year, all the A-list celebs sizzle at the Royal Albert Hall London to enthrall in the 2019 BAFTA awards.

As the top-notch celebrities take their A-game to the show, the dapper president of BAFTA, Prince William and his stunning better half, Kate Middleton grace the event with their presence, donned in exquisite outfits while the stars exhibited pure grandeur with their outfits.

Related: Duchess Kate Middleton defies gender inequality movement

Let’s take a trip to the red carpet of BAFTA Awards to have a glance at the regal dresses of our favorite Hollywood celebs.

The surreal, Lucy Boynton comes to the show wearing Dior gown, Roger Vivier shoes, and Swarovski jewelry.

Rachel Weisz wears a fabulous Gucci dress embellished with Cartier jewelry.

Lily Collins looks regal in the Givenchy jacket and dress with jewelry by Cartier.

Laura Harrier brings her A-game to the red carpet donned in a grand Louis Vuitton dress.

The beautiful, Cate Blanchett marks her presence in a custom dress by Christopher Kane, Sergio Rossi heels and Pomellato jewels.

The enchanting, Margot Robbie known for her phenomenal acting in Suicide Squad looks flabbergasting in a Chanel dress and Jimmy Choo heels.

Timothée Chalamet graces the event with her presence dressed in a Haider Ackermann suit and Cartier.

The ever-green beauty, Salma Hayek looks euphoric in this Gucci dress along with Boucheron jewelry.

Meanwhile, Letitia Wright wears a Stella McCartney Bridal Collection suit and Silver Alter Nappa Logo Bag.

Michelle Yeoh looks exuberant in Elie Saab haute couture.

One of the most handsome actors of the entire Hollywood, Bradley Cooper looks super handsome in a Celine tuxedo.

While the immensely talented Mahershala Ali comes to the award function in Tom Ford.

Rachel Brosnahan makes sure of her presence in BAFTA 2019 in Erdem.

The Duchess of Cambridge dons a cream white one-shoulder gown with shiny Jimmy Choo pumps. We bet you did not know the pearl earrings she is wearing are the same pair worn by Princess Diana while receiving the accolade in 1995 for the Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Who do you think is the best dressed among all these celebrities? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments