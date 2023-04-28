Bandish 2 | You may sleep, they do not

Black Magic is a bitter reality of our society. Bandish 2 – the supernatural horror drama serial is back with a new cast that will face all-new terrors!

Sania Saeed as Humaira is a concerned, stay-home widow who has always kept her children, Sameer and Manahil, as her priority.

Areej Mohiuddin as Manahil is Humaira’s happy-go-lucky daughter who is the main lead of the story and deals with being under the influence of black magic.

Affan Waheed as Sameer is Humaira’s married son with a daughter named Hoorain. He is facing difficulties while running his business and isn’t on good terms with his close ones.

Amna Ilyas as Wania is Sameer’s loving wife who is concerned about her husband and the dark influence that falls on her daughter Hoorain.

Hoorain as Hoorain is Sameer and Wania’s innocent daughter who gets possessed.

Shuja Asad as Ahmer is Humaira’s neighbor who is interested in Manahil and stands up against his mother for her.

When you are possessed by supernatural forces… You are not who you think you are!

Written By: Syed Nabeel and Shahid Nizami

Directed By: Aabis Raza

Cast:

Areej Mohiuddin

Sania Saeed

Affan Waheed

Amna Ilyas

Hoorain

Zainab Qayyum

Shuja Asad

Sabahat Bukhari

Shakeel Khan

Imran Aslam

Saad Fareedi

Aleezay Rasool

Salahuddin Sahab

Hina Rizvi

Bandish 2 is starting on 28th April 2023 and will be aired every Friday at 08:00 PM.