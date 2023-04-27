Tere Ishq Ke Naam | Be grateful, nothing lasts forever

Tere Ishq Ke Naam is an unconventional story about family, love, and hate. Rutba is in love with Altamash but gets married to Khursheed due to a little misunderstanding.

After experiencing a failed marriage, when Altamash tries to get back to her, she realizes her immense love for Khursheed. Will Khursheed care for her atonement is the question now.

Zaviyar Naumaan as Khursheed, is an orphan who lives with his mother in his uncle’s (mamoo) house. The early passing of his father has made Khursheed quite serious in his life. He talks less and minds his own business.

Hiba Bukhari as Rutba is the daughter of Khursheed’s uncle. After her mother’s passing, her father has kept her with utmost love and care. She is spoiled and does not take her life seriously. She is in love with her aunt’s son, Altamash.

Usama Khan as Altamash is a rich and spoiled brat. He is handsome and very proud of his fortune. Though his behavior is rude to everyone, he loves his cousin, Rutba dearly.

Yashma Gill as Azka is also Altamash’s cousin who loves him secretly and is jealous of Rutba. She, with her mother, has always planned to get hold of Altamash by marrying him.

Before life teaches you to be grateful for what you have, learn it easily.

Written By: Maha Malik

Directed By: Ahmed Bhatti

Cast:

Zaviyar Naumaan Ijaz

Hiba Bukhari

Usama Khan

Yashma Gill

Jamal Shah

Nida Mumtaz

Arisha Razi Khan

Nadia Afghan

Sajid Shah

Munazzah Arif

Tere Ishq Ke Naam is starting 27th April and will be aired every Thursday at 08:00 PM.