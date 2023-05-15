FC Barcelona Crowned La Liga Champions

Barcelona claimed their 27th La Liga title and first for four years on Sunday after two first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski spurred them to a comfortable 4-2 victory over city rivals Espanyol, under the coaching of Xavi Hernández.

Barca moved to 85 points from 34 matches and extended their lead at the summit to an unassailable 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

There was little time for jubilation, however, as the visitors had to quickly rush off the pitch after full-time as several Espanyol fans invaded the field as Barca started to celebrate their title.

They will have to wait until Saturday to lift the La Liga trophy as they host fourth-placed Real Sociedad in front of their jubilant fans who will pack out their Camp Nou stadium.

Read: Baby Baji and her family, coming soon!

It will no doubt be an emotional occasion for captain Sergio Busquets, who last week announced that he will be leaving Barca after 15 years at the end of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

It was Busquets’ ninth LaLiga title and 32nd overall with the club, with his trophy cabinet also including three Champions Leagues, seven Copa del Rey, and three FIFA Club World Cups as well as his 2010 World Cup and 2012 European championship success with Spain.

“I’m delighted, I think we had a spectacular campaign and clinched it today with a great win,” Busquets told Movistar Plus.

Also Read: Emmad Irfani’s son Zaviyaar passes away

“We are a solid team, a well-oiled squad with an outstanding defense and that’s how champions are built.

“I’m proud of what we did the entire season, being solid and regular, winning the games we should, and not dropping points. It was a remarkable season and I’m so happy to end my history here this way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

Barcelona was the superior side against lowly Espanyol, who are second from bottom and fighting to avoid relegation and opened the scoring early with a close-range strike by Lewandowski.

Alejandro Balde, who put it on a plate for Lewandowski’s opener, scored Barca’s second with a tap-in from a Pedri cross in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski extended Barca’s lead five minutes before the break with another close-range finish from a Raphinha cross.

Defender Jules Kounde headed in Barca’s fourth in the 53rd minute, before Javi Puado and Joselu scored consolation goals for Espanyol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

Barcelona has won 27 of their 34 games this season, with their title charge built largely on their outstanding defense, which has conceded a measly 13 goals, by far the best defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues.

At home, their defensive numbers are even more impressive with only two goals conceded, one from a penalty and the other an own goal.

They are the second-highest scorers in the division, having bagged 64 goals, with La Liga’s leading marksman this season Lewandowski netting 21, four more than Real’s Karim Benzema.