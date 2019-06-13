Barfi Laddu is the perfect modern-day Romcom

Dr. Yonus Butt, the highly acclaimed comic writer is back with his new story entitled, Barfi Laddu.

Barfi Laddu is a love story that emerges after marriage when Barfi and Laddu are adjusting with each other and their families, having every member with a unique personality, create various comic situations.

Ali Safina as Laddu is a dumb uneducated boy with lots of aspirations in life.

Sumbul Iqbal as Barfi is a well-educated fun loving girl with non-compromising attitude. Two odds meet together to fall in love and the sweetest couple, Barfi and Laddu live happily ever after!

Related: Bhool is a mistake which affects many lives!

Behroz Sabzwari as Shaikh Akbar and Irsa Ghazal as Naila Shaikh are Laddu’s parents who are very keen to save money yet pretend to be rich.

Shaheen Khan as Bibi Shireen and Nayyar Ejaz as Iqbal Halwai are Barfi’s parents who love their daughter very much and try to fulfill all her wishes.

Zaheen Tahira as Dadi is the grandmother of Laddu who has strong control over her son Iqbal Halwai.

Ismail Tara as Taoo Kukri is Barfi’s paternal uncle who creates a fuss in everything. He is famous for his beloved Kukar. While Uroosa Siddiqui as Titli is Laddu’s bubbly sister.

Saleem Meraj as Mastana Chachu, Laddu’s unmarried uncle is trying his charm on Barfi’s cousin Gulabo, played by Iman Hussain Zaidi.

Written By: Dr. Yonus Butt

Directed By: Ramish Rizvi

Cast:

Ali Safina

Sumbul Iqbal

Behroz Sabzwari

Irsa Ghazal

Ismail Tara

Zaheen Tahira

Nayyar Ejaz

Saleem Mairaj

Shaheen Khan

Uroosa Siddiqui

Iman Hussain Zaidi

Ahsan Ansari and others.

Though Barfi Laddu had been aired on the second day of Eid, it can be watched every Thursday at 9:00 pm only on ARY Digital.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments