Here’s how you can become a part of Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL)

Having started as a precautionary measure to ensure minimal audience exposure due to rising COVID-19 cases around the world in 2020, Jeeto Pakistan League (JPL) went on to become one of the most entertaining shows of Ramadan.

After two successful years filled with an abundance of fun, JPL is back with literally a bang. With seven teams participating, JPL becomes larger than ever before.

Every Ramadan, after breaking fast with scrumptious Iftaar, turning the TV on and switching to ARY Digital for JPL is what most Pakistanis usually do. It is that time of the year again! However, with a pleasant surprise. You can also become a part of the League this year!

Yes! You read that right! To become a part of this year’s JPL, all you need to do is, send a text message to 8030 with JPL <space> Your Name & City <space> The team you are supporting.

For example, if you are Ali from Lahore and you are supporting Gujranwala Bulls, you will write, JPL Ali Lahore Gujranwala Bulls, and then you will send this message to 8030. Voila! It’s as simple as that!

The league includes Islamabad Dragons, Lahore Falcons, Peshawar Stallions, Quetta Knights, Multan Tigers, Karachi Lions, and the debutant, Gujranwala Bulls, headed by Sana Javed, Adnan Siddiqui, Shaista Lodhi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Ushna Shah, and Aijaz Aslam respectively.

In each episode, two captains call players who compete with each other in different games and activities, getting the winning team certain points, while the winning players get prizes ranging from gold and bikes to cars and much more.

Which city’s team are you rooting for, this year? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

JPL will air throughout Ramadan after Iftaar, only on ARY Digital.