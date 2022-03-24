These notable personalities received awards on Pakistan Day 2022

The Government of Pakistan has just conferred accolades to a list of 126 Pakistanis and foreigners for their excellence in different fields on the occasion of Pakistan Day on 23rd March 2022.

These awards include three Nishan-i-Imtiaz, two Hilal-i-Pakistan, six Hilal-i-Imtiaz, four Sitar-i-Pakistan, three Sitara-i-Shuja’at, 17 Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 39 President’s Award for Pride of Performance, three Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, 17 Tamgha-i-Shuja’at, 31Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, and one Tamgha-i-Quaid-i-Azam.

This time, the prominent celebrities to have received Civil Awards range from philanthropists and sportsmen to actors, singers, and artists.

For his countless services for sports, especially cricket, the President and CEO of ARY Group, Mr. Salman Iqbal was conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan, Mr. Arif Alvi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

Known for the Pakistan Pavilion facade in Dubai Expo 2020, ace artist Rashid Rana was also presented with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Rana (@rashidranastudio)

Posthumous accolades were presented to Abida Riaz Shahid (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) and Durdana Butt (Pride of Performance) in the field of acting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaan Shahid (@official.shaanshahid)

Shahid Hameed, Ismail Tara, Sajid Hassan, and Sheheryar Zaidi received Pride of Performance awards for their services in Pakistani television and cinema.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was presented to Saima Noor for her tremendous acting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saima (@_saima.noor)

Renowned Music Composer Rohail Hyatt received Nishan-e-Imtiaz for decades of surreal music. He paid gratitude to Late Junaid Jamshed, Shahi Hasan, Nusrat Hussain, Salman Ahmad, Rizwan–ul–Haq, Asad Ahmed, Aamir Zaki, and Mr. Shoaib Mansoor.

I’m honoured by the civil medal awarded to me. I’d like to acknowledge my partners, Junaid, Shahi, Nusrat, Salman, Rizwan, Asad, Aamir and Shoaib sb who were part of the VS journey. For CS, my co-workers, all the artists and the audience deserve the shared credit. Thank you all. — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) March 24, 2022

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.