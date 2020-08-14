These notable personalities are getting awarded on Pakistan Day 2021

The Government of Pakistan has just issued a list of 184 Pakistanis and foreigners for the civil awards that will be presented by President Dr. Arif Alvi for their excellence in different fields on the occasion of Pakistan Day on 23rd March 2021.

This time, the prominent celebrities who will receive Civil Awards range from philanthropists and sportsmen to actors, singers, religious scholars, and television anchors.

Nishan-e-Imtiaz will be conferred to the legends such as Sadeqain Naqvi for painting and sculpture, Ahmad Faraz for literature, and the living legend Abida Parveen for singing.

Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam will be presented to Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese giant Alibaba Group for his services to Pakistan, especially during the difficult times of the pandemic.

Veteran actors Bushra Ansari and Talat Hussain will be given Sitara-e-Imtiaz for entertaining local and international audiences for decades.

Faisal Edhi, renowned philanthropist and the son of Abdul Sattar Edhi, will receive Tamgha-i-Imtiaz for his sheer dedication for humanity and for continuing the legacy of his father after his demise.

Coming to the Pride of Performance awards, the immensely talented Humayun Saeed, the dapper Ali Zafar, and actress Sakina Samo will be getting them on Pakistan Day 2021.

Highly respected religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil will also be getting the Pride of Performance award for his unrivaled services.

Actresses Babra Sharif and Mehwish Hayat, along with journalist Arshad Sharif, singers Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi and Sajjad Ali received the awards last year.

