Here are a few surreal renditions of PHL’s Behka Na

Whenever you will hear the word Parey Hut Love, you will think of its flamboyant ensemble cast, its story and the surreal music it offers. Moreover, the magical tune of ‘Behka Na’ will also start resonating in your head amid the visuals of Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali engrossed in absolute love.

Related: Director Asim Raza shares heartfelt notes

Behka Na is a romantic number of the movie sung by the immensely talented Ali Tariq with the B’ town sensation, Harshdeep Kaur. The song is composed by Azaan Sami Khan and penned down by the director Asim Raza himself. Calling this delight the soul of Parey Hut Love will certainly not be an understatement, for it caters just the right amount of emotions and feelings whenever it is played throughout the movie.

Following the release of Parey Hut Love, music enthusiasts from across the world have taken to social media to post their renditions of Behka Na. Have a look at a few of the covers we have chosen, to make you fall in love with Azaan Sami Khan’s adroit music direction and tune.

Not just the fans, actor Saad Qureshi has also covered Behka Na with an absolute ace.

This fan combines ‘Rewrite The Stars’ with Behka Na and it sounds pretty awesome.

And this is how Ali Tariq captivates the audience with his majestic voice.

Parey Hut Love is running to packed cinemas across the country and around the world. You can witness the cinematic delight in the cinema near you.

Which rendition of Behka Na do you like the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments