Director Asim Raza shares heartfelt notes for the cast of Parey Hut Love

With spectacular performances by all fragments of the ensemble cast, Parey Hut Love is proving to be one of the most successful Pakistani movies of 2019. The movie is a legit potpourri of emotions from happiness to sadness to the excitement, making it unique and fascinating at the same time.

Parey Hut Love revolves around the love story of the dapper Sheheryar Munawar and the stunning Maya Ali amid a few other love stories in the background. However, the attainment of true love does not come easy, and therefore this movie touches upon a story that is in its rawest and pristine form to exude genuine emotions of all spectators.

Apart from its flamboyant cast and power-packed storyline, Asim Raza has put his heart and soul to steer this ship entitled Parey Hut Love. The ship has not only escaped icebergs and topsy-turvy waves, but it has also reached its destination with complete mastery.

Following the release of the movie, director Asim Raza took to Instagram to write a few lines about the integral fragments of the movie.

He posts a photo of Maya and writes, “Maya memsaab! During the look test of #PareyHutLove– Bless you Maya for your blind faith, love & endless support. May God bless you endlessly.”

He calls Sheheryar a knight and writes, “SHEH-SAWAR SHEHERYAR! @sheheryarmunawar , the cavalryman training for his horse-riding scenes in #PareyHutLove … Our very own Knight in shining armour.”

About the legendary Nadeem Baig, he says, “The institution called Nadeem Baig! I can happily spend my life sitting in his feet!!! From the sets of #PareyHutLove , in the beautiful city of Bhawalpur!!”

He uploads Zara Noor Abbas’s photo from the Kashmir spell of Parey Hut Love and writes, “She came, she saw & she conquered!”

“They say – You’ll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down. This man taught me how to keep looking up no matter what the scenario may be. @ahmedalibutt the SUNSHINE! Love You,” says Asim about the super witty Ahmed Ali Butt.

Working with Hina Dilpazeer has been Asim’s dream which eventually came true with Parey Hut Love. He speaks, “Hina Dilpazeer is exactly as brilliant as you would imagine Hina Dilpazeer to be! She can do things you would never have thought possible. Her presence on screen is outstanding.”

Talking about Sheheryar’s father, Munawar Alam Siddiqui he writes, “What charm, what style, what charisma… I hope i can touch your range one day Munnoo Uncle !! So commanding yet so endearing!”

“You don’t become Meryl Streep by doing the same type of characters, you get there by being challenged, and @rachelavanviccajisurely knows that you have to get out of your comfort zone in order to grow,” he says about the stunning Rachel Viccaji.

Asim calls Faheem Azam a chameleon of an actor. He continues, “An astounding storyteller!! … and a true friend”

All the actors also expressed their gratitude by commenting under their respective photos with an abundance of love and wishes galore.

Parey Hut Love is running to packed cinemas across the country and around the world. You can witness the cinematic delight in the cinema near you.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

