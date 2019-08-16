Parey Hut Love | The horizon where magic meets love

It was June 21, 2019, when cinema enthusiasts were blown away by the grandeur exhibited by the trailer of Parey Hut Love as soon as it was released. It did not only offer an outstanding ensemble cast, but it also displayed vivid colors, giving it an uplifting aura. Then came the music album, followed by music videos for every song, only to excite the spectators for the movie.

The flick has just released this Eid Ul Adha across the world and the appreciation it is garnering, can be seen on any social media platform under the hashtag ‘Parey Hut Love’. Calling Parey Hut Love a masterpiece is an understatement, for the majesty it caters, is unexplainable.

The heartthrob, Sheheryar Munawar has made us weep and laugh with tears in the same flick with his power-packed dialogues and impressive acting. On the other hand, it will not be an overstatement if we call Maya Ali our own Emilia Clarke, due to the plethora of emotions she dons. Ahmed Ali Butt needs no introduction when it comes to the range of versatility and Zara has just epitomized perfection with her exceptional acting. The chemistry between all the cast members is so soothing that you will feel they all have been living like a family ever since.

Parey Hut Love is orchestrated by the director Asim Raza in a way, that it drives your brain to generate his desired emotion for every scene throughout the movie. Gorgeous locations and colorful outfits, the flick sets a mood for its spectators, keeping them glued to their screens. Asim has taken care of every intricate detail keenly, trying his best to leave no loopholes in the making of the movie. Coming to the cinematography, Parey Hut Love is shot with sheer dedication and immense love that it turned out to be a symbol of affection itself.

Azaan Sami Khan has provided music to the movie with Ali Tariq, Aima Baig, Zeb Bangash, Hadsheep Kaur, Hadiqa Kiyani and Jimmy Khan lending their voices for their respective songs. All songs of the movie have been tailor-made to cater individuality by every scene they were put in.

We have seen Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Meera Jee, Sonya Jehan and Cybil in the trailer. However, the film may also have other celebrities in cameo roles, sprinkling their charm on the cinema screens. Happiness, sadness, anger, laughter, heartbreak and satisfaction, Parey Hut Love has made sure to trigger every emotion with complete mastery.

The story of the movie is no less than magic; subtly crafted to depict inclusivity and diversity Pakistan is known for. This cinematic treat is like a melody that will take you to the world of tranquility and euphoria, molded in a perfect rom-com with precision and care. Each wedding in our country is celebrated like a festival and can we relate to the festivities and celebrations during the wedding in our homes while watching the movie.

The visual delight is so poetic and melodic that it will strike the right chord with every passing second, holding you spellbound for its entire duration. The movie is running to packed houses in Pakistan and around the world. Go, watch it with your whole family at the cinema near your home.

