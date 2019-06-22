Parey Hut Love trailer oozes literal magic!

Just when we could not stop swooning over the videos of A-list celebrities wishing primarily Asim Raza, Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali on their upcoming film, ‘Parey Hut Love’, the official trailer has gotten us spellbound for literally many reasons.

Coming to the intensity of dedication Parey Hut Love is made with, from colors to camera angles to choreography and cinematography, this movie has all the constituents to be called a grand production. Just look at the locations and the sets if you are having second thoughts.

The cast of this film is so diverse and exuberant that you will get an individual flavor of performance of every actor. From Ahmed Ali Butt to Hina Dilpazeer, Nadeem Baig, Yousuf Basir Qureshi, Shahbaz Shigri and Zara Noor Abbas, the list of exceptional talent does not seem to pause, let alone stop. Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar, who looked cute together in the photos and videos that kept coming from the sets, have become the best onscreen couple with the release of Parey Hut Love’s trailer last evening.

The trailer itself is a juxtaposition of love and heartbreak and the transition between the two, even in the trailer, is phenomenal. The couples of Rachel Viccaji and Faheem Azam, Jimmy Khan and Parisheh James, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi and Frieha Altaf, Munawar Alam Siddiqui and Hina Dilpazeer, Ahmed Ali Butt and Zara Noor Abbas along with Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali look so perfect with just the right amount of chemistry and infinite love.

The immensely talented Azaan Sami Khan has given music to the flick with soulful voices of Ali Tariq, Hadiqa Kiani, Aima Baig, and others, making Parey Hut Love equally surreal to the ears as it is to the eyes.

The cameos in the movie are no less than a treat! The trailer itself stars celebrities like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sonya Jehan, Meera Jee, and Cybil Chaudhary. But the entire movie might have other superstars sprinkling their charm as well.

Helmed by the super-talented Asim Raza and written by Imran Aslam, the “biggest wedding of the year” is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Adha across the country.

What about Parey Hut Love excites you the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

