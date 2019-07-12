Behka Na will bring tears of joy in your eyes

People were hooked to the upcoming flick Parey Hut Love’s ‘Ik Pal’ when suddenly the entire music album of the movie got released along with the release of the second video song of the movie, ‘Behka Na’, sung by the immensely talented Ali Tariq with the B’ town sensation, Harshdeep Kaur. The song is composed by Azaan Sami Khan and penned down by the director Asim Raza himself.

The video of the song starts off with the gorgeous Maya Ali and the heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar sprinkling charm on the screen with their perfect chemistry as they go to an abandoned studio. The next scene depicts these cuties traveling on a bike and having street food.

Then comes the natural northern beauty Pakistan is famous for, having the couple with Ahmed Ali Butt and Zara Noor Abbas on a conventional bus. As they go shopping or for trekking, Sheheryar just could not stop falling in love with Maya all over again for the cuteness she is sprinkling wherever she goes.

Related: Parey Hut Love has hands down the most surreal music album!

Behka Na has literally taken the audiences by storm on all social media platforms. Innumerable people are commenting, posting, sharing and tweeting about the song, calling it beautiful, soulful and legit magic. Let’s have a look at how Behka Na is making people happy and shed tears at the same time.

Behka na is so good!!! I am hooked <3 — nawa katta. (@xyzmariaa) July 11, 2019

behka na is undoubtedly one of the best songs belonging to a Pakistani movie this year :’) — anaya (@sahadstan) July 11, 2019

Behka Na is the reason why Pakistani music is different league if it's own. ???? #PareyHutLove — Ali Bhutto (@BeingAliBhutto) July 11, 2019

this song and THEM! magic..absolute magic. the song itself is full of feels and then there's the Sherry-Maya chemistry elevating it further. this is so precious I could cry!!#PareyHutLovehttps://t.co/2YhxHkFRa7 — mais||turbo doli. (@maissum) July 10, 2019

Helmed by the super-talented Asim Raza and written by Imran Aslam, the “biggest wedding of the year” starring Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri, Hina Dilpazeer, and others, is all set to release this Eid-Ul-Adha across the country.

What about Behka Na do you love the most? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Masters in Journalism. An avid reader, food enthusiast, and a writer, by passion. Currently working at ARY Digital as a Lifestyle Editor

Comments

comments