Berukhi | A clash between love and family

Berukhi is the story of a simple girl and a rich boy who fall in love with each other. Despite being from different backgrounds and family pressures, the lovebirds want to marry each other.

Junaid Khan as Irteza is a humble, caring, and kind guy. However, he finds himself stuck between love and family.

Hiba Bukhari as Sabeen is a determined, cheerful, intelligent girl. She tries hard to be an independent person.

Irteza and Sabeen; the two people with good hearts meet and fall in love instantly.

Nazish Jahangir as Maira is a materialistic, stubborn, and self-obsessed girl who wants to live an easy life. She plans on achieving her objective by marrying Irteza!

Sabeen and Maira are cousins but they have very different personalities.

Saba Hameed as Aiyaa Jan is the class-conscious mother of Irteza.

Usman Peerzada as Agha Jan is a business tycoon and the headstrong father of Irteza.

Nida Mumtaz as Rukhsana is the mother of Sabeen. She is a simple housewife.

Noor Ul Hassan as Masroor is Sabeen’s late father who had taken his own life.

Iffat Omar as Nazia is the cunning aunt of Sabeen and mother of Maira. She tries her level best to trap Irteza in her vicious plan to get him married to her daughter, Maira.

Rehan Shaikh as Mansoor is a successful businessman who supports Sabeen after the demise of her father.

Written By: Ghazala Naqvi

Directed By: Mohsin Mirza

Cast:

Hiba Bukhari

Junaid Khan

Nazish Jahangir

Saba Hameed

Usman Peerzada

Noor-Ul-Hasan

Hasan Ahmed

Rehan Shaikh

Iffat Omar

Nida Mumtaz

Rehma Khalid

Anita Camphor

Berukhi is starting with a double episode from Wednesday 15th September at 8:00 pm on ARY Digital.

