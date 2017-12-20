With the Who’s who of the entertainment industry in attendence Rangreza’s premier was a star studded affair yesterday at Nueplex in Karachi. Rangreza featuring Bilal Ashraf, Urwa Hocane and Gohar Rasheed in lead roles is a tale of immense romance and blend of emotions.

Our favourites were looking stylish and glamorous as usual and we have picked best red carpet looks from yesterday’s star studded night:

Bilal Ashraf:

The handsome guy Bilal Ashraf looked dapper in a black suit.



Urwa Hocane:

Urwa carried the winter look perfectly for the red carpet of her film.



Aisha Khan:

Lady in black, Aisha looked fabulous.



Komal Aziz:

Keeping simple for the night, Komal looked pretty as always.



Adnan Malik, Mansha Pasha and Sanam Saeed:

Slaying the look as always for the premier.



Aiman and Minal:

The young sisters chose pastels for the evening.





Watch Rangreza in theaters near you from 21st December onwards.

