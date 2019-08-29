Bewafa releases two teasers revealing a betrayer

Airing one after another hit dramas and creating history by setting new milestones, ARY Digital does not seem to pause anytime soon. Recently, two teasers of the upcoming drama Bewafa have been released and they depict the story of a man who is apparently stuck in between his family and someone else.

The first teaser delineates Ali Rehman Khan talking to someone over the call when suddenly his spouse, Navin Waqar interrupts asking who was he calling. Notwithstanding visible fear on his face, he still tells her that it is someone called Muntansar from work and hands over the phone to her. However, in the next scene, Muntansar happens to be Ushna Shah who is in contact with Ali but his spouse does not know anything about her.

In the next teaser, he brings flowers for Ushna and tells her that he wants to spend time with her and he feels as if he has burnt his home just to keep his hands warm. Navin sees his photos with Ushna and asks whether he had gone for lunch with her. He denies her suspicion and tells her that he was never in contact with Shireen (Ushna).

Bewafa, as its name suggests is a visual delight that delves into the story of a household and the betrayer, Ali Rehman Khan who is apparently in love with Ushna Shah while Navin Waqar is his lawfully wedded wife. The drama is all set to hold you spellbound real soon, only on ARY Digital.

