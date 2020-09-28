Bharaas | The story of love and obsession
Bharas is the story of a couple Zoya and Hassan who love each other and get married, but their envious cousins want to destroy their relationship.
Dur-e-Fishan as Zoya is an educated and well-mannered girl who works for a large company.
Omer Shahzad as Hassan is a Mature and well-settled boy who loves Zoya.
Zubab Rana as Kiran is Hassan’s first cousin who wants to marry him.
Furqan Qureshi as Kamal is Zoya’s cousin who wants to marry her.
Kiran who aspires to marry Hassan but he refuses.
Kamal also faces refusal from Zoya as he has no match for her.
Zoya and Hassan are a perfect match for each other.
Kamal teams-up with Kiran to plot against Zoya and Hassan…
Written By: Adeel Razzaq / Naila Jafri
Directed By: Nain Maniar
Cast:
- Omer Shahzad
- Dur-e-Fishan
- Zubab Rana
- Furqan Qureshi
- Rabia Kulsoom
- Khalid Anam
- Behroz Sabzwari
- Shaista Jabeen
- Shaheen Khan
- Shazia Qaiser
- Noreen Mumtaz
- Musaddiq Malik
- Tara Mahmood
- Syeda Tooba Amir
Bharas is starting from 28th September and will be aired every Monday to Wednesday at 9:00 pm, only on ARY Digital.
