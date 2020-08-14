Prem Gali | The adorable love story of a neighborhood

Prem Gali is the love story of Joya and Hamza who live in a small neighborhood.

Joya lives with her mother, grandmother, and aunt while Hamza lives with his father, grandfather, and paternal uncle.

Sohai Ali Abro as Joya is a flamboyant girl who loves Hamza.

Farhan Saeed as Hamza is the only bachelor in the family who deeply and madly loves Joya.

They have to convince their families for marriage and there are several twists and turns in this love story.

Qavi Khan as Hamza’s Dada is Hamza’s only supporter in the family.

Waseem Abbas as Hatim is Hamza’s father and Abdullah Farhatullah as Luqman is Hatim’s brother.

Saba Hamid as Shireen is Joya’s mother, Uzma Hassan as Musarrat is Shireen’s sister, and Shameem Hilaly as Rahat is their mother and Joya’s grandmother.

Anoushey Abbasi as Fari is Joya’s friend who lives in the same neighborhood.

Written By: Faiza Iftikhar

Directed By: Qasim Ali Mureed

Cast:

Sohai Ali Abro

Farhan Saeed

Saba Hameed

Waseem Abbas

Qavi Khan

Shameem Hilaly

Uzma Hassan

Javed Sheikh

Anoushay Abbasi

Abdullah Farhatullah

Farah Shah

Faiza Gillani

Prem Gali is starting from 17th August and can be watched every Monday at 8:00 pm, only on ARY Digital.

