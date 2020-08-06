Of love, family, values and neighborhood | ‘Prem Gali’ reveals first look

Following a potpourri of exceptionally acclaimed dramas like Ishqiya, Jhooti, Ghalati, Log Kya Kahenge, Jalan, and Ruswai amidst others, ARY Digital is all set to hold its viewers spellbound with ‘Prem Gali’ helmed by Qasim Ali Mureed, known for giving us hits like Hania and Aangan, to name a few. His ‘Tich Button’ is also about to hit cinema screens soon.

As of now, two teasers have come out and they unveil a few of the A-list celebrities as fragments of Prem Gali’s ensemble cast including Farhan Saeed, Sohai Ali Abro, Saba Hamid, Waseem Abbas with veteran actors Qavi Khan and Shamim Hilaly.

The teasers depict a neighborhood entitled Prem Gali and a family of four women namely Rahat, Shireen, Musarrat, and Joya dominating the entire locality. A family of four men having Farhan Saeed, Waseem Abbas, Qavi Khan, and Abdullah Farhatullah arrives to reside in the neighborhood and things take a turn.

The light-hearted romantic comedy, written by the exceptional Faiza Iftikhar, features Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro together for the first time. Prem Gali delineates a love story wrapped with family, neighborhood, togetherness, values, and empathy.

The tale of a whole neighborhood living like one big family, standing with each other in the thicks and thins with love and contentment is starting real soon, only on ARY Digital.

Looks like 2020 is also the year of flamboyant dramas on ARY Digital just like the last year and years before that. ARY Digital has transcended the boundaries of the entertainment scene of Pakistan by bringing one after another impeccable drama serial to keep the audiences hooked and binge-watch each drama.

Dramas that air on ARY Digital not only cater sheer entertainment but also educate and inform the spectators about topics nobody usually talks about. These dramas also play an integral part in the destigmatization of certain issues. This is not all! The sitcoms and romcoms broadcasted on ARY Digital are also loved by the populace living in Pakistan and abroad.

